ETF Store Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

ETF Store Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,071,831,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,847,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,455,000 after acquiring an additional 191,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,541,000 after acquiring an additional 74,443 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $102.34. 144,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,866. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.78. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

