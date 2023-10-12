European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $976.93

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 976.93 ($11.96) and last traded at GBX 793 ($9.71), with a volume of 61703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 781 ($9.56).
European Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 794.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 782.65. The firm has a market cap of £781.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3,478.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.12.
European Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from European Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. European Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,739.13%.
European Opportunities Trust Company Profile
European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
