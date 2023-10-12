European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $976.93

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 976.93 ($11.96) and last traded at GBX 793 ($9.71), with a volume of 61703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 781 ($9.56).

European Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 794.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 782.65. The firm has a market cap of £781.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3,478.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Get European Opportunities Trust alerts:

European Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from European Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. European Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,739.13%.

European Opportunities Trust Company Profile

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for European Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.