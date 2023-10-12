Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.99

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.99 and last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 53880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVRI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Everi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. Everi had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everi news, CEO Randy L. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $71,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 522,622 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,815.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Everi during the second quarter worth $808,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,380,000 after buying an additional 37,353 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Everi by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 377,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 38,937 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Everi by 8.5% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Everi during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

