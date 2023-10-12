Everscale Price Hits $0.0349 on Exchanges (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Everscale has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $62.42 million and $1.83 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,096,776,279 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

