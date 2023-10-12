Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,242 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $9,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ES shares. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.08.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES opened at $58.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $87.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.12%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

