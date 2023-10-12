Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Shares Gap Up to $4.35

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $4.80. Evolv Technologies shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 396,184 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVLV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.60 price target on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Evolv Technologies Trading Down 8.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.24% and a negative net margin of 187.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $469,170.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,307,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,989,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $469,170.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,307,224 shares in the company, valued at $12,989,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,668 shares of company stock worth $1,279,075 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVLV. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Evolv Technologies by 117.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Evolv Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 349,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

