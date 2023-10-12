Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Down 23.4 %

Shares of SNMP stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $297.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $12.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.62.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

