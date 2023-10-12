Exeter Financial LLC Sells 9,574 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Exeter Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,574 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 51,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 864,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,693,000 after purchasing an additional 75,814 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 118,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 18,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.07. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. HSBC began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

