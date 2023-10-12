Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 126.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,007.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $882.44.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $904.68 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $389.83 and a 1-year high of $916.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $876.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $803.87.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.63 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 51.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,259,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total value of $2,564,821.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $40,310,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $7,472,491. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

