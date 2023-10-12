Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.90. 3,012,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 13,697,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTCH shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Farfetch from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Farfetch from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.99.

Farfetch Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $688.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $572.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.89 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 75.72% and a negative net margin of 37.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farfetch

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Farfetch by 403.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Farfetch by 24,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

