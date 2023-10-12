Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $56.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fastenal

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 637.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 107,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 93,196 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $1,782,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $949,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Fastenal by 230.3% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 131.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.