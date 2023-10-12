Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHI. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 85.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FHI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.10. 15,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,763. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average is $36.51.

Federated Hermes Cuts Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $433.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.73 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 27.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $270,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,068.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on FHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FHI

About Federated Hermes

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.