Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.50

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 165059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.10 ($0.11).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.02. The firm has a market cap of £40.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -895.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

