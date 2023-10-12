Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.50

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 165059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.10 ($0.11).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a report on Wednesday.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.
