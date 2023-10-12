Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $61.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.83 and a 1-year high of $66.80.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

