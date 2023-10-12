Fiduciary Group LLC Buys Shares of 625 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 625 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after buying an additional 269,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,545,179,000 after buying an additional 20,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Argus raised their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $557.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.60 and a 1 year high of $570.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $529.73 and a 200-day moving average of $464.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

