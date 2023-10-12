Fiduciary Group LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,465,000 after buying an additional 4,348,916 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,194 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,179,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,574,000 after purchasing an additional 499,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,743,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,888,000 after buying an additional 41,104 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN stock opened at $68.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.89.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

