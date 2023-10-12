Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Jhunjhunwala now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FITB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

Read Our Latest Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.