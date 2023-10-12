Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,884 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.08% of Paramount Global worth $8,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Paramount Global by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 33,535 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,880,000 after buying an additional 140,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $25.93.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

