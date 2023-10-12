Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $312.54 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.60%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

