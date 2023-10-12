Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 11,272 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Hasbro worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Hasbro by 49.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,936,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAS. Argus lifted their price target on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $58.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.86.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -151.35%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

