Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 197 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.1 %

NOW stock opened at $558.75 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.51, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.56.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.