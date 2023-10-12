Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 2,757 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,642 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,874,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,400,000 after purchasing an additional 296,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,944,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,388 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,741,000 after purchasing an additional 721,901 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.