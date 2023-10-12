Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 678 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Entergy worth $11,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Entergy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Entergy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Entergy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Entergy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $120.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

