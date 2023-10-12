Financial Counselors Inc. Has $10.63 Million Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.30% of Hillenbrand worth $10,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $41.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.49. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.14%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

