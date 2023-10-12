Financial Counselors Inc. Has $6.77 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 18,816 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after purchasing an additional 758,547,908 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712,819 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,311,275,000 after purchasing an additional 578,319 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,214,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,114,000 after purchasing an additional 78,376 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $2,344,184.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,107.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $2,344,184.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,107.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $804,860.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,870,014.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,859 shares of company stock worth $13,991,222 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $71.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.92. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

