Financial Counselors Inc. Has $7.16 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $2,239,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $259.21 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $261.88. The firm has a market cap of $79.99 billion, a PE ratio of 205.72, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.55.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total transaction of $62,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at $7,009,914.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

