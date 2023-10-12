Financial Counselors Inc. Has $8.11 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,707 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $541.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $558.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.