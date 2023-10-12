Financial Counselors Inc. Has $9.20 Million Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $9,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 30.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 48,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,376,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,361,000 after acquiring an additional 319,007 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 573,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,274,000 after acquiring an additional 80,050 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $5,119,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 80.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. CIBC cut shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

Shares of TRP opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $49.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.55.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%. Equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.94%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

