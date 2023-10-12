Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $641.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $655.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $608.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.25.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

