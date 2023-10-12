Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 764 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $11,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after buying an additional 4,302,510 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 62.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,073,000 after buying an additional 1,046,746 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,871,000 after buying an additional 1,910,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,286,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $122.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.01. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DGX. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

