Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 8,296 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,296 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,558,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501,775 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,911,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,146 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,621,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,698,000. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BTI. Argus downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup began coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BTI opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.