Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in GSK by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GSK by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GSK by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Price Performance

NYSE GSK opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.71. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3613 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,533.00.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

