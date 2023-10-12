First Busey Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

First Busey has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Busey has a dividend payout ratio of 47.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Busey to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.88. First Busey has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). First Busey had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $106.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 286,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,194,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,194,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 23,850 shares of company stock worth $504,856. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in First Busey in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 14.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 54.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

