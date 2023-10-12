First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 513 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.