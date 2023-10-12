First National Bank of Hutchinson Acquires 212 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,482 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average is $58.97.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

