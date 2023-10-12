First National Bank of Hutchinson Buys 16 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.7% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Broadcom by 2,450.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Broadcom Stock Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ AVGO traded up $13.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $888.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $366.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $852.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $788.55. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.67.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.