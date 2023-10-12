First National Bank of Hutchinson Buys New Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,606 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock worth $12,353,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.97. 27,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,118. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $64.52. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

