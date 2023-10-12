First National Bank of Hutchinson Increases Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,176 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,169,000 after purchasing an additional 142,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in UBS Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,975,000 after purchasing an additional 453,906 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Stock Down 1.2 %

UBS Group stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.93. 296,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,533,758. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 68.69% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

