First National Bank of Hutchinson Purchases 618 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.78.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $389.24. The company had a trading volume of 29,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,726. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $373.80 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.52.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

