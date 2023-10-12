First National Bank of Hutchinson Purchases 69 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,169 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in American Express were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.06. 221,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,523. The firm has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.77.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.44.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

