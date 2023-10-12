First National Bank of Hutchinson Reduces Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

First National Bank of Hutchinson decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,902,000 after buying an additional 142,301,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,073,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,975,000 after purchasing an additional 24,046 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,005,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,602,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after purchasing an additional 948,308 shares during the period. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,328,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,775,000 after purchasing an additional 295,170 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.33. 83,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,799. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $51.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $48.97.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

