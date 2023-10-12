First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 65 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First National Bank of Hutchinson cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.7% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $247.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,070. The stock has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.25 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.39.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

