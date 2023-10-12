First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, an increase of 182.4% from the September 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $69.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day moving average is $66.83. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $75.72.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.1323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

