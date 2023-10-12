First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FGB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,643. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.

Get First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGB. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,531 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,666 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 6,566.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 41,238 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.