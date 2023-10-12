First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FGB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,643. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
