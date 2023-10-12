First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,778 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1,681.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock opened at $19.97 on Thursday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96.

About First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

