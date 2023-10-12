FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Position Lifted by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $35.45 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $43.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 0.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 207.59%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.