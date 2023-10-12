Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Fluent has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.39.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.72 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fluent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,834,874 shares in the company, valued at $8,664,042.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 21.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluent by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

