FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FMC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s FY2023 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on FMC from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.87.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $62.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $62.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day moving average of $98.32.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer purchased 992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

