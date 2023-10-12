Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Shares Gap Down to $10.80

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.80, but opened at $10.50. Forafric Global shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 6,598 shares changing hands.

Forafric Global Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forafric Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forafric Global during the second quarter valued at about $351,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Forafric Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forafric Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forafric Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Forafric Global by 1,543.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares during the period. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

