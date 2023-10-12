Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.9% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

